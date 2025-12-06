Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 227,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,748 shares of company stock valued at $786,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.52 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alkermes from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

