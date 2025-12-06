Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $89.70 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler cut Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

