Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 47,659 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,486,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,513,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

