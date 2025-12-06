Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ATMU stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

