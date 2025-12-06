StoneX Group Inc. Sells 21,861 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 343,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,438 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $36.06 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

