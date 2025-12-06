Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $46,689.44 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 41,687 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $46,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,850.24. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alector from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price target on Alector and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Alector from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alector from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company's stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 729,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 274,341 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 181.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 744,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company's stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

