Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $26,760.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,790. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $13.47 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.39.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReposiTrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

