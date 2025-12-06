Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

