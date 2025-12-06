Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $135.17 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

