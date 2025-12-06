Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $32,296.20 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $32,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 336,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,099.17. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Jian Xie sold 1,198 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $35,424.86.

On Monday, November 24th, Jian Xie sold 681 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $20,750.07.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Jian Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $291,000.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT opened at $27.79 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 13.62%.Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.