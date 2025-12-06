101,912 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.