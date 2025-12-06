StoneX Group Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

