Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 88.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,784,000 after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 44,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

