Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFF opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

