RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after buying an additional 117,866 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 479,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

