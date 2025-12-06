Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.70.

Nucor Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,171,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,778,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,501,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,321,000 after buying an additional 371,911 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,858,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

