RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 55,145 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 304.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF comprises 2.3% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.47 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

