Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

NYSE SAIC opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

