Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys 37,652 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.