SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

