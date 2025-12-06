RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 25,912 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF $IBTJ

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTJ stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.