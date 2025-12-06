Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.40% of Carlisle Companies worth $383,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CSL opened at $323.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average of $360.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $440.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

