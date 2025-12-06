iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $689.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

