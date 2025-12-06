3,158,514 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,158,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.65% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 2.2%

CPRI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.