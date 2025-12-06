Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,760 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,806 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

