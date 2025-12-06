Invesco Ltd. Sells 293,341 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 293,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of DexCom worth $433,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after purchasing an additional 994,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DexCom by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 557,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,690.17. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Argus reduced their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

