Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:HRL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 66.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,331,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $101,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,963,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.