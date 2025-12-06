Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1,190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 146.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 33.46%.Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.