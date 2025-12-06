Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.22% of Regency Centers worth $415,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Regency Centers by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.