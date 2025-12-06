Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,723,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after buying an additional 361,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 125,049 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

