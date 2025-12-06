National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,535,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,140,329 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.3% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of NVIDIA worth $7,352,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,949,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,605,955. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

