Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,833 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,618,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $289,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 686.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,103,000 after purchasing an additional 306,198 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $312,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 97,067 shares in the company, valued at $30,347,026.88. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,499,372. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $337.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

