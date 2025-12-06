Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $63.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

