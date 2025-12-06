PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Financial Review

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fannie Mae and PennyMac Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fannie Mae alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.09 $16.98 billion N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $1.59 billion 4.27 $311.42 million $9.28 14.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Financial Services.

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fannie Mae and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fannie Mae 2 1 2 0 2.00 PennyMac Financial Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

Fannie Mae presently has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $138.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Fannie Mae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fannie Mae is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Fannie Mae has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fannie Mae and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fannie Mae 2.61% -37.47% 0.34% PennyMac Financial Services 25.21% 11.69% 1.87%

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Fannie Mae on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fannie Mae

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.