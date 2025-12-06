WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $71.05, with a volume of 438039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,957.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

