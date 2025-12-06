i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 413586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.44.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.58 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 231.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

