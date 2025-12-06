Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 2,492,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 642,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.
Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.
