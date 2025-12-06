Financial Review: Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) versus Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cricut and Hitek Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cricut alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 3 1 0 0 1.25 Hitek Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cricut presently has a consensus target price of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Cricut’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than Hitek Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $712.54 million 1.48 $62.83 million $0.38 13.08 Hitek Global $2.90 million 7.24 -$900,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cricut and Hitek Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Hitek Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hitek Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Cricut shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cricut has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitek Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Hitek Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 11.31% 19.91% 12.15% Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cricut beats Hitek Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy family for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, iron-on vinyl, pens, and others; and Cricut Venture for cutting, writing, and scoring large-format projects at professional speeds. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Hitek Global

(Get Free Report)

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.