iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 4157713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 4.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,081 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,065.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,626 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

