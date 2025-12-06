Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 15.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11. 2,220,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,064,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of £96.67 million, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of -0.41.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
Recommended Stories
