Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,764 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 63.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 302.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Stock Up 0.6%

INMD stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $911.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

