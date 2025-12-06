Insider Buying: WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) CEO Buys $50,550.00 in Stock

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Beardall acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,100. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WaFd Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. WaFd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter. WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WaFd by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WaFd by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.