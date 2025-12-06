BILL (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells $56,557.92 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BILL Trading Up 1.5%

BILL opened at $53.46 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

