SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,346,000 after purchasing an additional 251,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

