Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $71,500.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 65,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,228. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

