Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $71,500.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 65,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,228. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of AIP opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.49.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIP
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.