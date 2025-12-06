Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 778.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,463 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

PJUL opened at $46.22 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $959.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

