SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 130,245 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.78% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $82,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 737.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

