Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $245,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

