SCS Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,574 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

