SCS Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.